Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. 6,062,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Richtech Robotics News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 3.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -3.12.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew G. Casella sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $33,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,612,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 2,865,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Richtech Robotics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,804,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 3,231.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

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