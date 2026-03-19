North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Richard Page Howard Sells 25,000 Shares

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard sold 25,000 shares of North European Oil Royality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

North European Oil Royality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 262,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,471. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.19. North European Oil Royality Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Get North European Oil Royality Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a return on equity of 516.79% and a net margin of 92.51%.

North European Oil Royality Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. North European Oil Royality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North European Oil Royality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on North European Oil Royality Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royality Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust’s sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.