Marcia Belvin Sells 31,492 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) SVP Marcia Belvin sold 31,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $202,178.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,879.20. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,412,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,611. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $810.96 million, a P/E ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 2.44.

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CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More CytomX Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised ratings and price targets (notably Barclays to $16/”Overweight”, Guggenheim to $15/”Buy”, Wedbush to $11), sending bullish signals about the company’s pipeline value and upside potential. Barclays/Tickerreport coverage

Several firms raised ratings and price targets (notably Barclays to $16/”Overweight”, Guggenheim to $15/”Buy”, Wedbush to $11), sending bullish signals about the company’s pipeline value and upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: CytomX priced a large underwritten equity offering to raise roughly $250M (45.99M shares at $5.30 and pre-funded warrants), which materially boosts cash runway to fund programs but also dilutes existing holders; the deal includes a 30?day option for additional shares. Globe Newswire: Offering Pricing

CytomX priced a large underwritten equity offering to raise roughly $250M (45.99M shares at $5.30 and pre-funded warrants), which materially boosts cash runway to fund programs but also dilutes existing holders; the deal includes a 30?day option for additional shares. Neutral Sentiment: Additional media coverage and filings reflect the equity raise (reports cite $234M–$250M sizes and pricing at $5.30), confirming strong capital access but increasing share count. TipRanks: Equity Offering

Additional media coverage and filings reflect the equity raise (reports cite $234M–$250M sizes and pricing at $5.30), confirming strong capital access but increasing share count. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data appears negligible/erroneous (shows 0 shares), so short?seller pressure is not a clear factor in today’s move. (No external article link available for the short interest snapshot.)

Reported short interest data appears negligible/erroneous (shows 0 shares), so short?seller pressure is not a clear factor in today’s move. (No external article link available for the short interest snapshot.) Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results disappointed consensus (EPS and revenue misses reported), a headwind that analysts have noted and that could temper enthusiasm despite upgrades. Earnings Miss Article

Recent quarterly results disappointed consensus (EPS and revenue misses reported), a headwind that analysts have noted and that could temper enthusiasm despite upgrades. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near?term EPS forecasts substantially (larger FY2026/FY2027 losses now modeled), highlighting higher expected burn even with new capital — a negative for near?term profitability metrics. HC Wainwright Estimates Summary

HC Wainwright cut near?term EPS forecasts substantially (larger FY2026/FY2027 losses now modeled), highlighting higher expected burn even with new capital — a negative for near?term profitability metrics. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary (Seeking Alpha) cautions that early clinical data may not justify elevated valuation levels, suggesting upside may be tied to significant trial progress rather than near?term fundamentals. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Caution

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,096,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,096,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

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CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

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CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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