Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,672 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $261.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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