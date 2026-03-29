iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $43,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 384,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $63.12 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

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