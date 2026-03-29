Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2,260.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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