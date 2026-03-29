Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $82,779,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,655,000 after buying an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2,409.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 198,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 190,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 118.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 146,874 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:INGR opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,312. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This represents a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,685 shares of company stock worth $5,783,898 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.