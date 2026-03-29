Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 62,403 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,403 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

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PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -112.02%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

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