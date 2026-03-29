AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF $SIXJ Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000.

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AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXJ opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. SIXJ was launched on Dec 31, 2021 and is managed by Allianz.

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