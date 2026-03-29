Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.3%

Thermon Group stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $58.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

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