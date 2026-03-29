Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 21,533 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,722,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 716,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 152,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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