Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.78 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.21.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

Further Reading

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