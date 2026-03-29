Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $169.26 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and $253.16 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $10.55 or 0.00015805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00721574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00020486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.54204353 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $253,007.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.