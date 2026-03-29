Bittensor (TAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $264.80 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $320.35 or 0.00479974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $264.80 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.13 or 0.99600740 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,779,429 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,778,528.0227179 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 322.82806119 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $318,268,179.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

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