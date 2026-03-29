NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Critical Review

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A -165.98% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -78.34% -119.92% -78.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 170.21%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $10,000.00 12.20 -$6.96 million ($0.20) -0.02 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 3.07 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -4.32

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Choice Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

(Get Free Report)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It develops primary care and wellness clinics focused on providing life improvement services, such as anti-aging, weight management, hormone replacement, and pharmacy services. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.