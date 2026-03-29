IOTA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $237.58 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $237.58 million and $6.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,356,680,742 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes ‘beyond blockchain’ through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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