BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.7350. 25,701,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 60,103,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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