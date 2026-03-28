DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price target on DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

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DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.97. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.96). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 310.56% and a negative net margin of 2,606.83%.The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting DBV Technologies

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DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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