Asana (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $227,104.15 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 34,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $227,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 933,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,086.70. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 18,717 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $123,906.54.

Asana Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Asana stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Asana by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC set a $8.00 target price on Asana in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

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About Asana

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Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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