Head to Head Comparison: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Impac Mortgage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million 2.79 -$277.05 million ($0.46) -9.87 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.27 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.04

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

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