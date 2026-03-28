Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells $410,293.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish Ghia sold 11,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $410,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,274. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $37.23 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

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Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 81,878 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

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Perdoceo Education Company Profile

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Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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