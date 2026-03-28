Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

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Bilibili Trading Down 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 253.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

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Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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