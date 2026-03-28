Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $275.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.09. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Trending Headlines about Western Digital

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Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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