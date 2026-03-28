Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

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