Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Critical Survey

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Janel World Trade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $22.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Janel World Trade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel World Trade has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Janel World Trade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.50% 14.05% 9.90% Janel World Trade 2.55% 21.67% 3.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Janel World Trade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $7.02 billion 2.00 $1.30 billion $1.58 15.24 Janel World Trade $207.44 million 0.30 $5.41 million $4.16 12.44

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Janel World Trade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Janel World Trade on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Janel World Trade

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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