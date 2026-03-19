Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $272,220.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,042,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,268,428.80. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,477,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive
- Positive Sentiment: Uber agreed to invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian and to purchase/operate thousands of R2 robotaxis (initial phase targets 10,000 vehicles; program could scale to as many as 50,000 through 2031). The deal includes an expected initial investment (~$300M) and rollout plans beginning in 2028, which gives Rivian a large potential recurring revenue partner and credibility in autonomy. Uber and Rivian Partner to Deploy up to 50,000 Fully Autonomous Robotaxis
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped in premarket and early trading on the partnership and R2 details, reflecting investor enthusiasm that the R2 product plus Uber distribution could materially expand Rivian’s addressable market and long?term monetization. Rivian Jumps as Uber Commits $1.25B to Robotaxis
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and narrative tailwinds: upgrades and coverage ahead of the R2 launch (e.g., Cowen upgrade and MarketBeat coverage) have pushed a more bullish view that Rivian’s pivot to a mass?market R2 and software/autonomy strategy could unlock scale and higher margins over time. Rivian’s Making a Big Pivot, and the Results Could Be Huge
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics and timing still matter: the investment is staged through 2031 and subject to regulatory approvals; initial deployments are multi?year, so near?term revenue impact will be limited while scale builds. Uber to invest up to $1.25 billion in EV maker Rivian in deal to launch 50,000 robotaxis
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term profitability sacrifice: Rivian said it no longer expects to meet a previously guided 2027 profit target because it’s ramping autonomy investment, which raises near?term cash burn and margin pressure despite the strategic upside. Rivian sacrifices 2027 profit goal to push deeper into autonomy
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and scale risk remain material: moving into mass?market R2 production and delivering autonomous robotaxis at scale will be capital?intensive and operationally complex; failures or delays would hurt the stock’s re?rating. Rivian’s Making a Big Pivot, and the Results Could Be Huge
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Read Our Latest Report on RIVN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
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