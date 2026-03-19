Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $272,220.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,042,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,268,428.80. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,477,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,281,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.75.

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Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

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Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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