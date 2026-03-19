TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.59 and last traded at $154.6950. 3,878,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,356,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.