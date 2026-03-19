Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $38.2270. Approximately 28,191,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,925,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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