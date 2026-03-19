Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.80 and last traded at $121.52. 14,520,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,144,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

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Positive Sentiment: Major strategic partnerships and investments: NVIDIA agreed to a deep engineering collaboration and a $2 billion investment to help Nebius scale hyperscale AI clouds — a credibility and supply-of-GPUs boost that supports long-term capacity buildout and revenue potential. Nvidia, Nebius Partner

Major strategic partnerships and investments: NVIDIA agreed to a deep engineering collaboration and a $2 billion investment to help Nebius scale hyperscale AI clouds — a credibility and supply-of-GPUs boost that supports long-term capacity buildout and revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Large commercial win with Meta: Nebius is linked to a reported up-to-$27B multi-year Meta commitment, which (if realized) materially increases Nebius’ backlog and revenue runway and is a central bullish thesis for the stock. Nebius $27B Meta Deal

Large commercial win with Meta: Nebius is linked to a reported up-to-$27B multi-year Meta commitment, which (if realized) materially increases Nebius’ backlog and revenue runway and is a central bullish thesis for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Successful upsized financing: Nebius priced an upsized $4.0B convertible senior notes offering after strong institutional demand — provides immediate funding to accelerate data-center expansion and GPU purchases needed to service large customers. Nebius Prices $4B Convertible Notes

Successful upsized financing: Nebius priced an upsized $4.0B convertible senior notes offering after strong institutional demand — provides immediate funding to accelerate data-center expansion and GPU purchases needed to service large customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum: Several brokers raised coverage/targets (including a notable $200 target) and recent strong short?term returns have prompted renewed investor interest and helped drive price momentum. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and momentum: Several brokers raised coverage/targets (including a notable $200 target) and recent strong short?term returns have prompted renewed investor interest and helped drive price momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Industry partnerships increase ecosystem tailwinds: Partnerships in the AI stack (e.g., CrowdStrike integrations, CoreWeave/other infra plays) improve addressable market visibility but are supportive rather than immediate revenue drivers. CrowdStrike AI Partnerships

Industry partnerships increase ecosystem tailwinds: Partnerships in the AI stack (e.g., CrowdStrike integrations, CoreWeave/other infra plays) improve addressable market visibility but are supportive rather than immediate revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to capital raise and dilution/leverage concerns: The convertible offering and larger-than-expected debt raised investor fears about dilution and the cost of scaling, which triggered sharp share weakness earlier in the week and prompted some analysts to call NBIS a higher?risk trade. Stock Falls on Bond Offering

Market reaction to capital raise and dilution/leverage concerns: The convertible offering and larger-than-expected debt raised investor fears about dilution and the cost of scaling, which triggered sharp share weakness earlier in the week and prompted some analysts to call NBIS a higher?risk trade. Negative Sentiment: Execution and capital-intensity risk remains: Several writeups warn that Nebius is a capital-intensive buildout with execution risk (timing of capacity, GPU procurement, and margin realization), which could pressure returns if growth slips or costs rise. Fool: Biggest Risk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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