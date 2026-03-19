Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.14 and last traded at $233.99. 10,049,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,978,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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