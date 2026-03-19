Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $875.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandisk traded as high as $776.00 and last traded at $772.09. 20,939,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 19,527,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $753.69.

SNDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.19.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

Sandisk News Roundup

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $875 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling more analyst conviction and providing explicit upside for investors. Citigroup Raises PT

Citigroup raised its price target to $875 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling more analyst conviction and providing explicit upside for investors. Positive Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $992 price target, adding another high-profile bullish voice that can attract momentum buyers and institutions. KGI Initiates Coverage

KGI Securities initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $992 price target, adding another high-profile bullish voice that can attract momentum buyers and institutions. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain supportive: recent quarterly results beat estimates, revenue is growing strongly on AI-driven storage demand, and analysts highlight margin expansion and multi-year contracts — a narrative that underpins higher valuations. Seeking Alpha: AI Demand

Fundamentals remain supportive: recent quarterly results beat estimates, revenue is growing strongly on AI-driven storage demand, and analysts highlight margin expansion and multi-year contracts — a narrative that underpins higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Technical and market signals are bullish: SNDK recently printed a golden-cross pattern that often attracts momentum traders and analysts pointing to further upside by mid-year. Golden Cross Article

Technical and market signals are bullish: SNDK recently printed a golden-cross pattern that often attracts momentum traders and analysts pointing to further upside by mid-year. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and large-money inflows have been reported, which can sustain rallies and reduce the chance of a quick reversal. Institutional Flows

Institutional buying and large-money inflows have been reported, which can sustain rallies and reduce the chance of a quick reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Media speculation that SanDisk could be a candidate for a stock split is circulating — this can boost retail interest but is speculative until company action is announced. Stock Split Speculation

Media speculation that SanDisk could be a candidate for a stock split is circulating — this can boost retail interest but is speculative until company action is announced. Negative Sentiment: A pre-market drop was reported (around 5% in early trading), reflecting short-term profit-taking and higher intraday volatility after recent record highs. That intraday weakness can create swing-trade risk even as the longer-term trend remains up. Pre-market Dip

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion and a PE ratio of -101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.08 and its 200 day moving average is $313.59.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.