Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.9817 and last traded at $0.9817. 3,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 83,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9599.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

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Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

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Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) is a leading brewer and distributor of packaged beers across the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s core operations encompass brewing, marketing and sales of global and local beer brands, supported by an integrated supply chain that spans malting, production and logistics. Its product portfolio includes flagship international labels such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, alongside regionally tailored variants designed to meet diverse consumer preferences.

In November 2023, BDWBF was spun off from Anheuser-Busch InBev and began independent trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and OTC Markets.

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