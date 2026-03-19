BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.89 and last traded at $96.89. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

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BlueScope Steel Company Profile

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BlueScope Steel is an integrated steel producer headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, specializing in the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products and building solutions. The company’s core activities span the production of hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated and painted steel products, as well as the design and supply of prefabricated buildings and steel framing systems. BlueScope serves a diverse customer base that includes construction, manufacturing, automotive, and distribution sectors.

Among its portfolio of branded products are COLORBOND® steel and ZINCALUME® steel, which are widely used in residential, commercial and industrial roofing and cladding applications.

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