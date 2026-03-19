Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Brambles Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

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Brambles Company Profile

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Brambles Limited, trading as OTCMKTS:BMBLF in the U.S. over-the-counter market, is a global provider of supply-chain logistics solutions. The company specializes in the pooling and management of reusable pallets, crates and containers under its principal brands, CHEP and IFCO. These assets are used by customers in consumer goods, fresh produce, automotive, industrial and retail sectors to streamline logistics, improve traceability and reduce waste across local and global distribution networks.

Established in the 19th century as part of the Colonial Sugar Refining Company, Brambles has evolved through demergers and strategic acquisitions to become a standalone entity listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

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