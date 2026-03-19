Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.6850.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

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Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

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Embracer Group AB (publ) is a global video game and entertainment holding company based in Karlstad, Sweden. The company’s core business activities encompass the development, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment across a variety of platforms, including console, PC and mobile. Through its decentralized operating model, Embracer Group partners with internal and externally acquired studios to manage a broad portfolio of game titles and intellectual property.

Embracer Group’s expansive network of subsidiaries and labels includes prominent names such as THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain and Gearbox Entertainment, among others.

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