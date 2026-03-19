STUB (NYSE:STUB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.4280, with a volume of 3269905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STUB shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on STUB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

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STUB Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $217,444.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,181.26. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STUB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STUB. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of STUB by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STUB by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STUB during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

STUB Company Profile

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Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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