163,057 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB Bought by Holos Integrated Wealth LLC

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $50.38 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 138.61%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

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