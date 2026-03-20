Miller Global Investments LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF $FLKR

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Miller Global Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,661,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,622,000.

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Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLKR stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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