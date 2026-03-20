Miller Global Investments LLC Takes Position in VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF $ACKY

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ACKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Global Investments LLC owned 4.50% of VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF Price Performance

ACKY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Select Income ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $20.72.

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