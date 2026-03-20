Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 33,740 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miller Global Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 890,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 265,173 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

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Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

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