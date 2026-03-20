9,474 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company-hosted investor event scheduled — Schwab set a Spring Business Update for institutional investors on April 16, giving management a forum to discuss results, guidance and strategic priorities (could provide clarity and a potential catalyst). Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Client asset and advisory growth featured in recent coverage — analysts highlight rising client assets, advisory expansion and acquisition activity that support revenue diversification and fee-based growth for Schwab. This narrative underpins longer-term revenue stability. How Do Client Asset Growth & Advisory Expansion Support Schwab?
- Positive Sentiment: International expansion — Schwab has leased ~340k sq ft in Hyderabad, signaling investment in offshore operations and talent to support growth and cost scalability. Expansion can help margins and service capacity over time. Charles Schwab Eyes India, Leases 340,000 Sq Ft In Hyderabad
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check-in — recent pieces examine SCHW valuation after mixed short-term performance; these analyses may influence investor positioning but don’t add fresh company-specific news. A Look At Charles Schwab (SCHW) Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — competitors show divergent trends: Interactive Brokers’ strong 2025 performance highlights competition for active traders, while Morgan Stanley’s $1T IRA milestone underscores intense wealth-management rivalry. These dynamics are important for market-share expectations but are not immediate company news. Can Interactive Brokers Repeat Another Big Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Product experience story — a consumer write-up on using Schwab’s debit card abroad may modestly affect retail perceptions but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Using the Charles Schwab debit card abroad
- Negative Sentiment: Preferred-stock coverage highlights investor skepticism — recent Seeking Alpha pieces critique Schwab’s Series J and Series D preferreds (discounts and thin yields), which can signal bond/preferred market caution about payout attractiveness or relative funding costs. That negative sentiment toward preferreds can affect broader investor sentiment around capital structure and return of capital. Charles Schwab Series J Preferreds
- Negative Sentiment: Another take on preferreds — additional Seeking Alpha coverage calls Series D rewards thin despite coverage, reinforcing cautious sentiment among income investors and potentially pressuring price for capital-markets securities. Charles Schwab Series D Preferreds
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW
Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab
In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Stock Performance
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
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