9,474 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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