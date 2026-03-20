Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases New Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up 2.9% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Global Investments LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

Shares of SIVR opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

(Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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