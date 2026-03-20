iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Trimmed by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $277,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,863,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837,732 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837,301 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,178,000 after purchasing an additional 786,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.