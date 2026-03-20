Miller Global Investments LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBA

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Global Investments LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 56,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period.

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Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBA opened at $36.01 on Friday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

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