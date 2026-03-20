Kopion Asset Management LLC Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,384 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 6.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,578,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,212,345,000 after acquiring an additional 667,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,782,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,960,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,043,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 272,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $132,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 233,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,550.38. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,303.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,561.47. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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