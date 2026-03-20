Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 57,559 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

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First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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