GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Key Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF News

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.