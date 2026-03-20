GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.
Key Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Gold’s strong 2025 performance and ongoing central?bank and ETF demand underpin longer?term physical demand for bullion, which supports AAAU’s case as a core gold exposure. All That Glitters: Gold’s Exceptional Performance in 2025 and Portfolio Implications
- Positive Sentiment: Initiatives to build shared infrastructure and tokenized gold markets could broaden channels and liquidity for physical gold over time, a structural positive for physically backed ETFs like AAAU. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure to support $5 billion tokenized gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term technicals may invite intermittent recoveries—several pieces note potential technical bounces—making volatility likely in the near term. Gold Rises on Likely Technical Recovery
- Negative Sentiment: Hotter inflation signals and a reduced chance of Fed rate cuts have knocked safe?haven bid from gold, a primary driver of today’s downside pressure. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns, Dimmed Fed Rate-Cut Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. dollar, surging oil and renewed Middle East tensions have raised stagflation/inflation fears, which—paradoxically—are pressuring gold as real?rate and policy expectations shift. Hycroft Mining Stock Plummets Amid Gold Selloff And Dollar Strength
- Negative Sentiment: Technical break below the 50?day moving average and key support levels is amplifying selling; analysts flag the risk of further downside if those supports fail. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Near-Term Support Defines Next Move
- Negative Sentiment: Precious?metals miners and related ETFs are falling alongside bullion, signaling broad risk?off in the sector that can pressure flows into physical gold ETFs. FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide as gold and silver prices retreat
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
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