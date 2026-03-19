Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells $1,871,754.28 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Sabag sold 62,102 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $1,871,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,691.60. This trade represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 8,738,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,582,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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