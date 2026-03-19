Adam Geller Sells 2,094 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Adam Geller sold 1,485 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $232,536.15.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ZS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -370.31 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $140.56 and a one year high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.35.

Zscaler News Summary

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price target on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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