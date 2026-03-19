CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.78 and last traded at $80.66. Approximately 19,405,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 26,398,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $3,694,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $8,444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,997,188.16. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,934,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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